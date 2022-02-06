NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Officiating News

Saturday marked the end of the road for some NFL referees, who are retiring following the 2021-22 season.

The National Football League announced on Saturday that eight game officials will be retiring following this season.

Seven on-field officials and one replay official have chosen to retire following the 2021 season. Tony Corrente, a 27-year veteran referee, is among those who are hanging up the cleats.

Eight game officials will be retiring after the 2021 season: https://t.co/eHUbCP0gI6 pic.twitter.com/d44iLiuOfs — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) February 5, 2022

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

“Tom Brady’s boys don’t wanna play without him,” one fan joked.

“Brady’s best friends joining him in retirement,” another fan joked.

“I knew all Brady’s teammates would go with him but I didn’t expect this many!!” one fan added on social media.

Unsurprisingly, many NFL fans are happy with the referee retirement news. We’ll be getting some new blood into the officiating game in 2022-23.