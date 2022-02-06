The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Officiating News

photo of an nfl refereeDENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Saturday marked the end of the road for some NFL referees, who are retiring following the 2021-22 season.

The National Football League announced on Saturday that eight game officials will be retiring following this season.

Seven on-field officials and one replay official have chosen to retire following the 2021 season. Tony Corrente, a 27-year veteran referee, is among those who are hanging up the cleats.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

“Tom Brady’s boys don’t wanna play without him,” one fan joked.

“Brady’s best friends joining him in retirement,” another fan joked.

“I knew all Brady’s teammates would go with him but I didn’t expect this many!!” one fan added on social media.

Unsurprisingly, many NFL fans are happy with the referee retirement news. We’ll be getting some new blood into the officiating game in 2022-23.

