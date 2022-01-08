The Spun

Matt LaFleur talks with Aaron Rodgers on the sidelines.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 talks with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

With the number of injuries the Green Bay Packers have had to push through this season on their way to the No. 1 seed, Saturday brought some welcome news.

On Twitter, the Packers shared All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari boarding the flight for Motor City after being a full participant in this week’s practices.

Aaron Rodgers‘ blindside protector has yet to see the field in 2021 after battling back from a torn ACL he suffered in practice last December. Now it appears the three-time Pro Bowler could see the field in the last week of the season.

Packers fans and the rest of the NFL world reacted to the sight of Bakhtiari across Twitter.

“HE”S BACK!!!” one fan reacted in all-caps.

“[No. 69] about to be ready for that playoff run to go get a [ring],” another added.

Ty Schmit of the “Pat McAfee Show” responded with a GIF.

“David Bakhtiari wearing a ‘Protecting the blind side’ shirt,” noted FOX6 sports anchor Lily Zhao. “Will he take his first snaps tomorrow?”

“Next stop: first snaps of his 2021 season?” pondered Packers beat writer Ryan Wood.

“[Bakhtiari] was listed as questionable,” reported Packers reporter MK Burgess. Adding, “LaFleur said he would give him until the game to decide if he plays or not.”

Hopefully this means we’ll see the Packers LT back on the field dispensing justice sooner rather than later.

 

