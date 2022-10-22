NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Russell Wilson Decision News

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 27: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson (3) watch the action against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of Denvers 23-13 win at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Broncos star quarterback Russell Wilson will be a surprising scratch from Denver's lineup this weekend.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

"While Russell Wilson wanted to play despite a hamstring injury and did everything he could to play, the Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett will hold back the 9-time Pro Bowl QB vs. the Jets to allow him to heal and prevent a lingering injury, per sources. Brett Rypien gets the start."

The NFL world reacted to the decision on Russ' injury on social media.

"Probably for the best, despite Russell wanting to play," commented Dov Kleiman.

This is why I love the NFL," a user replied. "If a guy is hurt, you don’t play him until he’s back to 100%. Safety matters. Thank you NFL."

"NOOO the Jets are gonna lose now," another said.

"Finally a smart decision!" another tweeted. "PROTECT THE PLAYERS FROM THEMSELVES & give your team the best chance to win."

It's not clear at this time how long the Broncos plan to hold Wilson out, but it doesn't sound like something that should keep him wearing a headset for too long.