NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Stunning Tom Brady News

Tom Brady has reportedly played the final down of his NFL career.
Just moments ago, ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell report regarding Brady’s future.
The NFL legend is reportedly retiring.
“Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me,” Schefter reported on Twitter.
The NFL will never be the same without No. 12 on the football field.
Take a look at what NFL fans are saying about Saturday’s stunning Tom Brady news.
“Hard to imagine we’ll ever see another quarterback accomplish what Brady was able to do,” one fan said.
“Woah! That’s surprising, he was still performing at such a high level. Incredible career,” another commented.
“Wow. Tom Brady retiring.. Best QB ever. 7 Super Bowls. 5 Super Bowl MVPs,” said CFB insider Bruce Feldman.
We’ll never see another quarterback like Tom Brady. He’s the best to ever do it.
It’s highly likely his wife, Gisele, made a significant impact on Tom Brady’s retirement decision. She said multiple times that 22 seasons was enough for any player and that she’d like to spend more time with him.
“It pains [Gisele] to see me get hit out there,” Brady said recently. “And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.”
We wish Brady all the best in this next chapter of his life. What a spectacular 22 seasons it’s been.