NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Stunning Tom Brady News

Tom Brady has reportedly played the final down of his NFL career.

Just moments ago, ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell report regarding Brady’s future.

The NFL legend is reportedly retiring.

“Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me,” Schefter reported on Twitter.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

The NFL will never be the same without No. 12 on the football field.

Take a look at what NFL fans are saying about Saturday’s stunning Tom Brady news.

“Hard to imagine we’ll ever see another quarterback accomplish what Brady was able to do,” one fan said.