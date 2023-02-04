NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Trent Williams Announcement

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 19: Trent Williams #71 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Ending speculation about a possible retirement decision on the horizon, Trent Williams says he'll be back with the 49ers "for sure" in 2023.

The star tackle, 34, is playing at the highest level of his veteran NFL career — notching two-straight All-Pro selections in 2021 and 2022.

Williams plans to be active in the NFL beyond the 2023 season as well.

"Yeah, for sure," Williams said when asked about coming back next year, per NFL Network. "Next year, the year after. I'm under contract until I'm 39 [years old]."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Best news #49ers could have to start this offseason," one fan wrote.

"Wonderful news, unfinished business," another said.

"That settles that for anyone concerned. This year and the year after that," another added.

Williams is under contract with the 49ers through the 2026 season. In his 12th NFL season, he helped the San Francisco franchise to another NFC Championship appearance.

Niners fans are no doubt thrilled to have their O-line leader return in 2023.