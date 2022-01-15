NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.

As the Dolphins look for their next head coach, the plan is to build around and support their 23-year-old signal caller.

Barring any “unforeseen occurrence,” Tua will be the team’s starting quarterback in 2022.

The #Dolphins embark on their search for a head coach with the expectation that Tua Tagovailoa is their starter for 2022 — and the plan to build around and support him. My story on what’s next for Miami’s QB: https://t.co/4Igrx6SqlU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2022

This decision has produced a mixed bag of reactions from around the NFL world.

Some fans are pleased with the Dolphins’ confidence in Tua.

“Great. He has a lot of work to do, but they can win with him proven by the team’s 13-8 record with him as a starter… For the “tUa STiNks” crowd, show me a quarterback who thrived in a season with the WORST ranked o-line and a running game that ranked 31st in YPR. Context people!” one wrote.

“Don’t let anti-Tua idiots lie to you, Miami is the best job open rn. Solid roster, especially defensively, real solid young QB with great draft assets & the most FA money. The right guys takes this team to the playoffs in year 1,” another added.

Others are not so sure Tua is the right answer at the quarterback position.

“Great, we’re not going to get a quality coach. They’re gonna end up with the guy who’s so desperate to be a coach, he’ll settle for bad QB play and be gone in a year,” one wrote.

“Honestly, any coach that wants to come in and chooses this QB, deserves to fail with him. How have you seen this guy play QB and say “yup this works”. Foolish dolphins. Just foolish,” another added.

“Only a candidate with not that many options will take Miami seriously if they are forced to work with a QB that has enormous question marks around him,” another said.

Whoever the Dolphins end up hiring, it appears they’ll be working Tua in 2022.