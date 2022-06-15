NFL World Reacts To Scary Airport Accident Wednesday

ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned that a former NFL linebacker suffered injuries in a serious accident.

Brandon Spikes, a former second-round pick by the New England Patriots, posted a message to his fans on social media. In the post, Spikes said he was hit by a bus at the airport.

"Just got hit by a freaking airport bus y’all pray for ya boi," Spikes posted on social media. In the photo, he could be seen with a stabilizing collar on while on a stretcher flanked by medical personnel.

Fans immediately flocked to social media to give their well wishes to the longtime NFL player. While they don't know the severity just yet, fans are convinced Spikes did some serious damage to the bus.

"Okay but show the damage you did to that bus I know it was insane. Prayers up," one fan said.

"Bus is totaled btw," said another fan.

Others think Spikes will receive a hefty payday from the accident. "Sheeeesh , You finna have yo own terminal," one fan said.

Hopefully Spikes makes a full recovery in the very near future.