NFL World Reacts To Scary Brian Robinson Situation

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 20: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders hands the football to Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. is reportedly in stable condition after being shot multiple times, per NBCS' JP Finlay.

The former Alabama standout was the victim of an apparent carjacking. Thankfully, the injuries appear to be non life-threatening.

The NFL world reacted to the scary situation out of Washington.

"Wtf... I hope he's alright and recovers fully," tweeted Samuel Gold.

"Prayers Up!!!" said Harold R. Kuntz.

"Concern for Brian," shared Packers reporter Mike Clemens.

"Commanders RB Brian Robinson is currently in the hospital, I’m told. Prayers up my dude," said NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

"Prayers to Brian," tweeted UNINTERRUPTED.

Robinson was Washington's third-round pick in this year's draft.