NFL World Reacts To Scary Tua Tagovailoa Admission

During a press conference on Wednesday, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa shed some frightening details on his already-terrifying head injury.

The third-year signal caller said he was knocked completely unconscious and doesn't remember much of the night after suffering a serious concussion in Week 4.

"There was a point I was unconscious. I remember the entire night up until the point I got tackled. I don’t remember being carted off. I do remember some things from the ambulance and the hospital," Tua said, per team insider Joe Schad.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this admission from Tua.

"I cant even fathom that he is playing against the steelers this weekend," one fan wrote.

"WHY is he playing this week," another asked.

"He shouldn’t be playing this Sunday. I’d sit him out another week," another said.

In addition to being one of the scariest moments of the 2022 NFL season, Tua's head injury was shrouded by controversy. The Miami quarterback appeared to suffer another serious head injury just days before in Week 3, but the Dolphins listed him with a back injury.

Tua has been in concussion protocol for the last two weeks, but has been cleared to play in this weekend's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.