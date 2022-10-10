NFL World Reacts To Seahawks' Crushing Injury News

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 15: A Seattle Seahawks helmet sits on top a locker on the sidelines during the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers on December 15, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte,NC. (Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny will undergo further testing on his injured leg. But according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, it's looking like season-ending surgery is the likely outcome.

Per RapSheet:

"Rashaad Penny will undergo tests today on his fractured fibula to determine if surgery is necessary, source said, but the belief is surgery is coming. Penny would likely be out for the season meaning rookie Ken Walker is next man up. (Fibula, not tibia, is correct)."

The NFL world reacted to the crushing injury news on Monday.

"A little more specificity on Penny......" signal-boosted Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.



"Get well soon Penny."

"Woah!" another tweeted. "Fibula is much less concerning than tibia. Tibia is quite uncommon & would be season-ending. Fibula is much more common and could be season ending. Important differentiation."

Pete Carroll was also pretty shaken up about Penny's injury after the game, calling it heartbreaking.