NFL World Reacts To Seahawks' Crushing Injury News
Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny will undergo further testing on his injured leg. But according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, it's looking like season-ending surgery is the likely outcome.
Per RapSheet:
"Rashaad Penny will undergo tests today on his fractured fibula to determine if surgery is necessary, source said, but the belief is surgery is coming. Penny would likely be out for the season meaning rookie Ken Walker is next man up. (Fibula, not tibia, is correct)."
The NFL world reacted to the crushing injury news on Monday.
"A little more specificity on Penny......" signal-boosted Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.
"Get well soon Penny."
"Woah!" another tweeted. "Fibula is much less concerning than tibia. Tibia is quite uncommon & would be season-ending. Fibula is much more common and could be season ending. Important differentiation."
Pete Carroll was also pretty shaken up about Penny's injury after the game, calling it heartbreaking.
This has been a journey for him and for us too. I fell in love with the fact that he emerged and showed us the great player he is and what he can mean to the game and to our team and all that. For it to come down to another setback, he will be back. It is a setback that it just breaks my heart. He has been having so much fun. He’s been so rewarded and so fulfilled. He knows he belongs. He knows he can do it. He knows he can be an impact in this league.