NFL World Reacts To Seahawks' Extension Announcement

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 15: A Seattle Seahawks helmet sits on top a locker on the sidelines during the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers on December 15, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte,NC. (Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have extended one of the best kickers in the NFL.

They officially announced an extension for kicker Jason Myers on Wednesday night via Twitter.

This comes after Myers was electric during the 2022 season. He made 34-of-37 field goals and 41-of-42 extra points to help the Seahawks make the playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons.

To say Seahawks fans are excited about this would be a massive understatement.

"A reasonable 4-year $21.4 million deal that goes up to $22.6 million. This will make him the second-highest-paid kicker but considering his $5 million cap hit in 2022, it’s in the same neighborhood. Good deal! Congratulations to him!" one tweet read.

Myers will now be the second-highest-paid kicker in the league behind Justin Tucker. Chris Boswell of the Pittsburgh Steelers had that spot before Myers agreed to this deal.