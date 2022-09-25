NFL World Reacts To Seahawks, Falcons Game Delay News

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 11: Overall view of CenturyLink Field before an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field on September 11, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

One NFL game had to be delayed for a short period of time on Sunday evening.

Both the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons had to temporarily leave the field due to a drone flying over.

This is certainly something you certainly don't see every day.

Both teams are now back on the field and it's not a moment too soon. The Falcons are currently up 27-23 with only a few minutes left in the fourth quarter.

NFL fans had some clever jokes about the situation on social media.

The Falcons are trying to secure their first win of the season while the Seahawks are trying to get to 2-1.

You can catch the end of this contest on Fox.