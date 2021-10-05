NFL World Reacts To The Seahawks’ Thursday Uniform

The Seattle Seahawks have some of the most polarizing uniforms in the NFL.

Some feel the striking bright green is too much. Others feel it’s one of the best color combinations in the league.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Seahawks unveiled their uniform selection for this Thursday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Electing to go with the full “Action Green” colorway from head to toe, the Seattle squad’s decision has garnered a variety of reactions from fans around the league.

VERY IMPORTANT UNIFORM NEWS! https://t.co/v1jW22Rk3n — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) October 5, 2021

Exactly what a uniform would look like if you 🤮 all over it. https://t.co/mhBS29cVuU — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) October 5, 2021

Action greens in person are actually 🔥 they don’t translate well on TV tho but that wont be an issue for me Thursday 🏟 https://t.co/WVCo4SRLCj — Vinny Calabrese (@VinnyCal) October 5, 2021

Best obnoxious jersey in sport https://t.co/w2dfIxERMn — PwinDynasty (@PwinDynasty) October 5, 2021

don’t understand why y’all can’t hang with this. straight 🔥 every time https://t.co/28MOTFgPQH — camden (@wiens55) October 5, 2021

The Seahawks first busted out these bright “Action Green” uniforms as a part of the NFL’s “Color Rush” movement in 2016. Interestingly enough, the debut of these love-em-or-hate-em unis came in a Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Rams.

After winning that Color Rush debut against the Rams 24-3, the Seahawks have yet to lose when wearing “Action Green.” With two wins apiece over the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings over the past few years, Seattle has collected a 5-0 record in these brightly-colored fits.

The Seahawks will look to keep this streak alive in this NFC West matchup against the Rams on Thursday night.