NFL World Reacts To Seahawks' Stunning Retirement News

On Tuesday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks announced some unfortunate news about running back Chris Carson.

After missing the majority of the 2021 season with a neck injury, Carson has opted for retirement. In the months following the injury, he just couldn't get right and will walk away from the NFL as a result.

Fans are sad to see him go, but glad that he's putting his overall health and wellness first and foremost.

"Smart decision and I'm glad he got that contract extension when he did," one fan said.

"Damn. He's a great player too. Hope he is able to recover well and live a fulfilling life outside of the NFL," another fan said.

"Sad to see a great NFL story have to leave the game early due to injury but I think it was the right choice for his future. Best of luck to Chris Carson in whatever comes next!" a third fan said.

Carson, 27, overcame being a seventh-round pick to have back-to-back seasons with at least 1,150 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in 2018 and 2019.

Good luck in retirement, Chris.