NFL World Reacts To Seahawks' Uniform Announcement

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 15: A Seattle Seahawks helmet sits on top a locker on the sidelines during the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers on December 15, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte,NC. (Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly taking it back to the 90s next season with some fan-favorite throwback uniforms.

Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Seahawks announced they will bring back their 90s-era throwback uniforms starting next season."

The NFL world reacted to Seattle's uniform news on Sunday.

"Oh hell yes," a user replied.

"The BEST Seahawks jerseys," another said.

"Robbie Tobeck, Steve Hutchinson, and Walter Jones was as good as it got on the left side of an offensive line."

"These are CRAZY hot," tweeted Anand Nanduri.

"Finally. LONG overdue."

"Absof---inglutely."

"Always loved these jerseys."

"Got that bum Russell Wilson off the payroll *and* bringing back these fire unis. Pete Carroll is a king," a fan said.

"Going with those 3 as the picture for this >>>," commented Brandon Thorn.

"I dare them to switch to the AFC to fully complete the throwback."

We liking these throwbacks?