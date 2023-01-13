NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Announcement

Sean McVay is reportedly returning for another season as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams.

McVay has informed members of the Rams organization that he's staying onboard in 2023, per ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini.

This news comes despite some heavy speculation that this was McVay's final season coaching the Rams.

After last year's Super Bowl win, the 36-year-old head coach floated the idea of retirement. But this year's 5-12 record no doubt left a bad taste in his mouth.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Shocked. Probably said 'I can't go out like that,'" one fan wrote.

"This is surprising. Thought for sure he was going to step down," another said.

"No lie, I thought he was walking to the broadcast booth," another added.

Several networks reportedly targeted McVay for broadcasting jobs this coming season. They'll have to wait at least another year as the Rams head coach returns for redemption in 2023.