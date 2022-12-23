NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay, Retirement Drama

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams speaks with Matthew Stafford #9 prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Rams 36-28. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

It's been a very rough 2022 campaign for Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams.

Less than a year after winning the Super Bowl, the Rams find themselves out of the playoffs with a 4-10 record. They've dealt with a ton of injuries, especially at quarterback since Matthew Stafford hasn't been at 100% all season.

That has led to some speculation that McVay could retire from coaching, perhaps as soon as after this season. Jordan Schultz of The Score asked an NFL executive about those rumors and that executive thinks that McVay could retire for at least a year when this season finally ends.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Sean walked away, at least for a year. He almost did it once. I think he's really tired. It wouldn't shock me at all if he left," the executive said.

This report has led the NFL community to have some interesting reactions on social media.

Buckle up, Rams fans, because these next three games could be the last three that McVay coaches for a bit.