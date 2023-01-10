NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay's Telling Decision

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Sean McVay has reportedly given his assistant coaches permission to search for new job opportunities.

The Los Angeles Rams head coach recently said that he doesn't know what his plans are next season and doesn't want to prevent his assistants from exploring other possibilities, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

Understandably, this decision has sparked discussion regarding McVay's future as a coach in the NFL.

The football world took to Twitter to react to these reports.

"This, and the fact his OC just took a college job, makes me think McVay knows exactly what he’s doing next season," one wrote.

"Sure sounds like he’s gone," another said.

"It’s quite difficult to be positive about him coming back right now," another added.

McVay considered retirement after last year's Super Bowl victory, but ultimately elected to return for this year's disappointing campaign. Given the Rams' struggles in 2022, there's no question that the head coach is considering a ride off into the sunset.

McVay has been named as a serious target for multiple broadcasting jobs this offseason.