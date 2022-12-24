NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton, Coaching Staff Update

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Although he doesn't currently have an NFL head coach job, Sean Payton already knows who he wants to be his defensive coordinator - whenever he decides to return.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former New Orleans Saints head coach wants legendary defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to be his DC. The news caught the football world by storm.

Fans around the league are hoping their respective team can land the elite coaching duo. Fans of the Los Angeles Chargers, who have been linked to Payton most-heavily, aren't happy they might miss out.

"We gonna miss out on Payton and Fangio bc Staley decided to actually turn into Vic Fangio for the past month lol," one Chargers fan said.

"Sean Payton and Fangio with Herbert and Bosa + Reid and Mahomes in the same division... Broncos Country, let's ride to therapy," one Denver Broncos fan joked.

"Keep your dirty hands off Vic! He’s our Demeco replacement," one San Francisco 49ers fan joked.

Where will Payton land next?