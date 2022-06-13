NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton, Dolphins Rumors
The Sean Payton to Miami rumors have come up yet again on Monday.
According to Dave Hyde of Sun-Sentinel.com, the Dolphins were ready to offer Payton a massive deal to be the head coach next season. It was going to be worth $100 million over five years.
Had that deal come to fruition, it would've been just the second $100 million contract handed out to a coach after the Raiders gave Jon Gruden $100 million over 10 years.
Obviously, that didn't end up happening as the Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel instead.
That said, the NFL world is a bit flabbergasted that the Dolphins were close to offering Payton that kind of contract.
Payton will now get ready to be on television next season as he landed a studio job with Fox as an analyst.
He coached the Saints for 15 seasons and finished with a 152-89 regular-season record. He also led the Saints to their only Super Bowl in 2009 over the Indianapolis Colts.