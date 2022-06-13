NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton, Dolphins Rumors

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts before the NFC Divisional Playoff against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Sean Payton to Miami rumors have come up yet again on Monday.

According to Dave Hyde of Sun-Sentinel.com, the Dolphins were ready to offer Payton a massive deal to be the head coach next season. It was going to be worth $100 million over five years.

Had that deal come to fruition, it would've been just the second $100 million contract handed out to a coach after the Raiders gave Jon Gruden $100 million over 10 years.

Obviously, that didn't end up happening as the Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel instead.

That said, the NFL world is a bit flabbergasted that the Dolphins were close to offering Payton that kind of contract.

Payton will now get ready to be on television next season as he landed a studio job with Fox as an analyst.

He coached the Saints for 15 seasons and finished with a 152-89 regular-season record. He also led the Saints to their only Super Bowl in 2009 over the Indianapolis Colts.