NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Interview Update

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts before the NFC Divisional Playoff against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

It begins.

On Saturday, the Denver Broncos reportedly received permission from the Saints to interview Sean Payton for their open head coaching position. According to Adam Schefter, "The NFL ruled that any in-person interview with Payton cannot be conducted until at least January 17."

The NFL world reacted to the notable Sean Payton update this weekend.

"Sean Payton is +575 to be the next Broncos coach," tweeted BetOnline.ag.

"The Broncos cannot afford to give up draft capital for a HC," a fan said. "Their team is ass."

"Broncos and Saints do not have to - and haven’t - agreed to the compensation that would go to New Orleans if Denver hired Sean Payton, per sources," Schefty followed-up. "This would come later if talks between Denver and Payton go well."

"As expected, the Broncos are aiming high with their next head coach," commented Romi Bean. "Sean Payton boasts a 152-89 regular season record and a 9-8 postseason record that of course includes a Super Bowl title. Including the postseason, Payton has a .624 win percentage as a HC."

"Give me my mf first round pick fam," a Saints fan replied.

The Broncos aren't the only team expected to be interested in Payton this offseason.