NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Interview Update

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines before the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Sean Payton will now be interviewing with the Carolina Panthers on Friday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Panthers' front office flew back to Charlotte in the wake of Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes passing away. The interview is now on hold as owner David Tepper tries to support the other players.

Walkes died on Thursday at the age of 25 due to a boating accident. He was hospitalized on Wednesday and was in critical condition after a boat he was on collided with another boat.

The NFL community is glad that Tepper and the rest of the front office decided to head back to help support.

"This is the absolute right move by Tepper. He gained a huge amount of my respect," another tweet read.

"This is the right move," another tweet read.

Our thoughts are with the Walkes family and the entire Charlotte community. May he rest in peace.