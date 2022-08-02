NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Investigation News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prepares for their the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After a six-month investigation into alleged tampering and tanking allegations involving the Miami Dolphins, the NFL saw fit to impose discipline on the team for its communications with both Sean Payton and Tom Brady.

According to the league via ESPN's Adam Schefter:

[Discussions with Sean Payton] occurred before Coach Payton announced his decision to retire as head coach of the Saints. Following that announcement, Miami requested permission to speak with Coach Payton for the first time, which New Orleans declined to grant.

The NFL world reacted to the Payton-related news on social media.

"NFL's findings concluded ... Miami spoke with Sean Payton's agent without consent from the Saints," tweeted MMQB's Albert Breer.

"The Dolphins got punished for having impermissible contact with Sean Payton," shared Saints reporter Nick Underhill.

"The Dolphins went through all of this tampering, tanking and overall rule-breaking AND still didn’t land Tom Brady or Sean Payton. that’s hysterical. how do you fail THAT bad at cheating the system?!" asked Ashley Nicole Moss.

"The suspension for Stephen Ross trying to convince Tom Brady & Sean Payton to come to Miami is EXACTLY ONE DAY LONGER than the suspension for Deshaun Watson for 24 cases alleging sexual assault or harassment," tweeted Warren Sharp.

The Dolphins have been stripped of multiple draft picks and suspended Miami owner Stephen Ross.