NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Update

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Sean Payton coaching tour will continue later this week.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Payton is set to meet with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper on Friday in New York. That will be his first interview for the team's vacant head-coaching position.

It will come just three days after meeting with the Denver Broncos.

Payton continues to get interviews as there's a good chance he gets back into coaching next season. He decided to take this season off after he stepped down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after the 2021 season ended.

The NFL community wasted no time reacting to this latest update on the free-agent coach.

Any team that wants to hire Payton will have to negotiate a trade with the New Orleans Saints since they still have him under contract. A deal would likely include at least a first-rounder since the Saints don't have one right now.

We'll have to see how his interview with the Panthers goes.