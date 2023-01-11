NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton's Opinion On Kyler Murray

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prepares for their the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals have been doing their homework on Sean Payton, requesting to interview him for their head coach opening. But the Super Bowl champ has also reportedly been doing homework of his own on them and franchise quarterback Kyler Murray.

Per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Payton is "a Kyler Murray fan" and with no GM in place, he sees it as an opportunity to potentially set up the whole operation in Arizona.

The NFL world reacted to Payton's K1 opinion on Twitter.

"Earlier this year I mentioned a possible Sean Payton, Jeff Ireland (GM) pairing in Arizona," said WDSU's Fletcher Mackel.

"It's all coming together...." a Cards fan replied.

"'He's a Kyler Murray fan.' Still, eh?" another asked.

"INJECT THIS TWEET," tweeted Johnny Venerable.

"Kinda paradoxical to step into a situation where you run the whole operation and you have to trade draft picks to acquire yourself," another commented.

"The Broncos will have competition in the Sean Payton sweepstakes," tweeted Denver 7 anchor Lionel Bienvenu.

Things are heating up in the desert.