NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton's Response To Broncos Rumors
Sean Payton has been in the news a lot on Thursday.
The former New Orleans Saints head coach met with the Arizona Cardinals front office throughout the day and also thwarted a rumor about how he has an issue with the Denver Broncos.
According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, Payton likes the idea of coaching quarterback Russell Wilson and a great defense but has a fear that he'll have a power struggle with a member of Broncos ownership.
Payton saw that report and denied it in a big way.
"Zero truth to this. We had a great visit and @Broncos ownership was fantastic!!" Payton tweeted.
The NFL community had a lot of reactions to Payton's rebuttal.
"Source please," another tweet read.
"I’ve been out of the game for a long time, is tweeting on the first date allowed?" another tweet read.
Could this lead to Payton becoming the next head coach of the Broncos?