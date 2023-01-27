NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton's Response To Broncos Rumors

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 25: Sean Payton former head coach of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the third quarter of an NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on October 25, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Sean Payton has been in the news a lot on Thursday.

The former New Orleans Saints head coach met with the Arizona Cardinals front office throughout the day and also thwarted a rumor about how he has an issue with the Denver Broncos.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, Payton likes the idea of coaching quarterback Russell Wilson and a great defense but has a fear that he'll have a power struggle with a member of Broncos ownership.

Payton saw that report and denied it in a big way.

"Zero truth to this. We had a great visit and @Broncos ownership was fantastic!!" Payton tweeted.

The NFL community had a lot of reactions to Payton's rebuttal.

Could this lead to Payton becoming the next head coach of the Broncos?