NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton's Surprise Interview

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Sean Payton is set to meet with another NFL team this week.

The former head coach of the New Orleans Saints is going to meet with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, per multiple reports. He will interview for their head-coaching job.

Payton has had a busy last few weeks as he's already met with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. He's also scheduled to interview with the Carolina Panthers this week after he was supposed to last week.

The NFL community is interested to see how this interview goes.

The Cardinals are looking for a new head coach after they fired Kliff Kingsbury a couple of weeks ago. The team finished 4-13 this season, which was good for last in the NFC West.

That was one year after the team made the playoffs but lost in the first round to the Los Angeles Rams.

We'll have to see how this interview goes.