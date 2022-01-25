NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton’s Telling Admission

Saints head coach Sean Payton stepped down from the team on Tuesday. But that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s done coaching.

During his press conference, Payton admitted he doesn’t know what the future holds. And that he’s up for anything. He admitted that his heart isn’t in coaching right now, but didn’t completely shut the door on a return to the sidelines.

Sean Payton says his heart is not with coaching right now, but it could definitely be in the future. Says he doesn't like the word "retirement." — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 25, 2022

The NFL world reacted to Payton’s comments at his goodbye presser.

Translation: This team is $80 million over the cap with no QB. Good luck. https://t.co/vB3PZI2hXy — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) January 25, 2022

"Our team has no QB and we can't afford Juicy Fruit" https://t.co/tYLYOxcEWk — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) January 25, 2022

Your 2023 Dallas Cowboys HC 🙏🏻 https://t.co/3x2DAv5o7z — CBell 🏂 (@colee_bell24) January 25, 2022

If he go to Dallas I’m looking at him different idc https://t.co/iA9tjovE74 — Jalen (@JalenDavis4444) January 25, 2022

This is just a nice cover up way of saying “we have no cap space and an aging roster that has too many holes so I want to temporarily stop coaching” — Noah Simone-Dobin (@noahsd11) January 25, 2022

bro saw a full year of Taysom hill and said yeah that’s wraps — Mink🎩 (@hendrix_210) January 25, 2022

Fans seem to think Sean Payton will be back before we know it. And at 58 years of age, its fair to think Payton’s nowhere near done coaching in the NFL.