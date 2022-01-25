The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton’s Telling Admission

A closeup of New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton wearing a black visor.NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines before the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Saints head coach Sean Payton stepped down from the team on Tuesday. But that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s done coaching.

During his press conference, Payton admitted he doesn’t know what the future holds. And that he’s up for anything. He admitted that his heart isn’t in coaching right now, but didn’t completely shut the door on a return to the sidelines.

The NFL world reacted to Payton’s comments at his goodbye presser.

“Translation: This team is $80 million over the cap with no QB. Good luck,” replied FanSided’s Jarrett Bailey.

“‘Our team has no QB and we can’t afford Juicy Fruit,'” tweeted NFL reporter Matt Verderame.

“Your 2023 Dallas Cowboys HC,” commented a Cowboys fan alongside a praying-hands emoji.

“If he go to Dallas I’m looking at him different idc,” said a Saints fan.

“This is just a nice cover up way of saying ‘we have no cap space and an aging roster that has too many holes so I want to temporarily stop coaching,’” replied another user.

“Bro saw a full year of Taysom hill and said yeah that’s wraps,” tweeted another.

Fans seem to think Sean Payton will be back before we know it. And at 58 years of age, its fair to think Payton’s nowhere near done coaching in the NFL.

