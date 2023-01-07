NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton's Tom Brady Prediction

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Over the past few years, Sean Payton and Tom Brady have been linked together. And yet, they've never teamed up in the NFL.

During an appearance on "The Season with Peter Schrager," Payton was asked if Brady will be his quarterback wherever he ends up next.

Payton had an interesting response. He told Schrager that he could join forces with Brady as broadcasters for Fox Sports.

"I’m gonna predict, there’s a good chance if we work together, it’s going to be at Fox," Payton told Schrager.

Payton currently works for Fox. Whenever Brady retires, he's expected to work for the network as a game analyst.

NFL fans aren't exactly buying this comment from Payton.

"Yeah ok Sean," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "That was a solid non-answer."

"Jim Harbaugh could use some lessons on bluffing," a third fan commented.

Even though Payton tried to dance around this question, the thought of him coaching Brady will remain a topic in the NFL world for at least the next month or so.

Payton stepped down from his role as the head coach of the Saints in January of 2022. The expectation is that he'll eventually return to the sideline.

Brady, meanwhile, is set to be a free agent this offseason.