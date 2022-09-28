NFL World Reacts To Secret Practice Recording News

Someone secretly recorded and posted several clips of the Miami Dolphins practice on Wednesday.

The unidentified Twitter user captured the vast majority of the Dolphins' walkthrough ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Dolphins were practicing at the University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium.

"Looks like someone was recording the entire Dolphins walk through and posting it to Twitter. NFL security is going to be massively pissed about this. They take this stuff seriously when a club is on the road," NFL analyst Brett Kollmann wrote on Twitter.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this interesting development.

"They should give the dolphins their first round pick back," one Dolphins fan wrote.

"This is dumb. Nippert is in the middle of the UC campus and it’s open to the public, like you can normally walk in and go on the field whenever you want. Also, buildings all around. I’m sure they knew the risks," another addedd.

"With Nippert being in the middle of UC’s campus and being connected to some busy buildings, it was bound to happen. Wondering if the Dolphins knew all that going in," another said.

"A UC student is going to NFL jail uh oh," another wrote.

The Bengals have their work cut out for them against a 3-0 Dolphins squad on Thursday night. Miami — the only undefeated team in the AFC — is coming off a Week 3 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Cincinnati is 1-2 to start the year.

Tomorrow night's game will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.