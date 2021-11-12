NFL World Reacts To Seeing Cam Newton Back With Panthers

Seeing Cam Newton in a No. 1 Carolina Panthers jersey just feels right.

On Friday, the former league MVP suited up for his first practice since re-signing with the team in free agency yesterday. Rolling up to team facilities on a golf cart with star receivers D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson, Newton seemed happy to be back with his former team.

The NFL world was equally thrilled by this first look at Newton’s second stint with the Panthers.

He so happy to be back! Lol https://t.co/vXyqCXRhpV — DAK TIME!!!! (@iAmThatGuyJ) November 12, 2021

The energy and life will be restored in that locker room again https://t.co/9U8vbNjEZ7 — Cam Braswell (@Cam_Braz) November 12, 2021

Robby aint smiled like that all season https://t.co/ENqx08YsJV — Lique (@mrjudd_6ix) November 12, 2021

Bruh, that ovation better be heard coast to coast! https://t.co/ISQBQaeOkL — OWell Beckham Jr. (@daarkkent) November 12, 2021

I’VE MISSED THIS 🥺 https://t.co/qNtZIwh6xF — jordan CAM IS BACK! (@ThatGuyJordan95) November 12, 2021

After leading the Panthers to a 15-1 regular season record and a Super Bowl appearance in 2015, Newton’s play began to tail off in his waning years with the organization. Prior to the 2020 season, the Carolina franchise released its former franchise QB.

But with that being said, the Panthers faithful never lost any love for their former No. 1 overall pick and leader of the golden age in Carolina football.

Fans will have to pump the breaks on this excitement though. Even with Sam Darnold placed on IR earlier today, Newton is not expected to immediately take over his former QB1 role. Instead, veteran backup P.J. Walker is slated to take starting reps in a Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

For now, Newton will slide into a backup role alongside another recently-acquired quarterback in Matt Barkley.