NFL World Reacts To 'Serious' Chargers Injury News

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Los Angeles Chargers helmets on the bench prior to the start of the NFL pre-season game the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The LA Chargers could be down one of their best players for the foreseeable future.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "Chargers LT Rashawn Slater suffered a biceps injury, source said, one that is concerning and potentially serious. He'll have tests today. But an important injury to watch."

The NFL world reacted to the Bolts potentially serious loss on Monday.

Slater has been a revelation for the Chargers since Day 1 after being selected 13th overall out of Northwestern.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, it looks like star pass rusher Joey Bosa may have also suffered an injury to his groin.