NFL World Reacts To Shannon Sharpe's Personal Announcement

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: NFL player Shannon Sharpe attends the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Over the weekend, NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe revealed that he battled prostate cancer in 2016.

Sharpe, 54, said Janssen’s Talk That Talk campaign, which focuses on encouraging black men into getting regular prostate cancer screenings, approached him a couple of months ago to be a spokesperson.

“At the time they asked me to do it they had no idea I had been diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer,” Sharpe said. “There’s a 96 percent survival rate if screened early and detected early. I’m a part of that 96 percent.”

Fans loved the fact that Sharpe was sharing his story.

"Thank you Shannon Sharpe for sharing your story!! Prostates and prostate cancer are an uncomfortable subject for many men. I’m sure this message will increase awareness and encourage other men to get checked out," one Olympian and current medial resident said.

"GO SCHEDULE YOUR ANNUAL CHECKUPS," said another.

"Listen to Shannon. Get screened, live longer," said another fan.

Hopefully Sharpe's message is heard loud and clear.