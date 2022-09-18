NFL World Reacts To Shocking Jets vs. Browns Ending

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 28: Garrett Wilson, Ohio State University is selected as the number ten pick by the New York Jets during the NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets played one heck of a game on Sunday afternoon.

The Browns were ahead for most of the game before the Jets snatched the game from them in the final seconds.

It all started when Nick Chubb took a hand off and went to the left, deep inside Jets territory. All he had to do was slide down at the first down marker and the Browns would've been able to run out the clock.

Instead, Chubb scored which allowed the Jets to have time for a miracle comeback. They scored to make it 30-24 and then recovered the onside kick before Garrett Wilson scored the game-winning touchdown with seconds remaining.

The NFL community is still shocked that the Jets were able to win this game.

The Browns will have to shake off this loss quickly. They're set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers in just a few days on Thursday Night Football.