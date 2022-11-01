NFL World Reacts To Shocking Lions Trade News

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 25: Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) makes a wide open catch in the end zone for the go ahead touchdown during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears on Thursday November 25, 2021 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings agreed to a stunning blockbuster trade on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lions sent tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. The Lions are also giving up a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick to the Vikings.

This is a trade that not many NFL fans/media members likely saw coming, especially since it's between two teams in the same division.

"The Lions spent the eighth overall pick on TJ Hockenson just three years ago. They may be loading up on draft picks--which is smart--but moving a Pro Bowl-caliber TE to a rival seems odd," Brent Sobleski tweeted.

"Great move for the #Vikings, though the compensation may be very slightly high. #Lions really need to just fire everyone now and avoid the New Year's rush," Mike Tanier tweeted.

Hockenson has 26 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns this season. He could be the missing piece for the Vikings as they try and go on a deep playoff run this season.