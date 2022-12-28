NFL World Reacts To Shocking Terrell Owens Report

Terrell Owens has reportedly been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about a possible return to the NFL gridiron.

Owens, 49, last took the field for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010.

"We've been in constant communication with Jerry Jones' office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning," Owens' agent Gregory D.L Daniel said, per Cowboys Country.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this shocking development.

"T.O. my dawg & I would love to watch bro rock but at some point people have to learn to be comfortable with retirement," one fan wrote.

"Lmao just bring back Dez and Michael Irvin," another added.

"Can the cowboys go a day without chasing attention," another said.

T.O. spent three NFL seasons in Dallas, notching his fifth All-Pro selection with the Cowboys in 2007. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Despite his age, Owens has continued to workout and stay in shape during his post-playing career. He worked out with the Baltimore Ravens and DeSean Jackson earlier this year.

If Owens were to sign with the Cowboys, he would become the oldest active player in NFL history.