NFL World Reacts To Significant 49ers Injury News

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers could be down a key piece of their secondary going into Week 1.

According to PFF's Ari Meirov, "Kyle Shanahan announced that safety Jimmie Ward suffered a significant hamstring injury that could keep him out for the start of the regular season."

The NFL world reacted to tough Niners injury news on social media.

"Big news for Week 1," a user replied.

"And it begins.." a 49ers fan tweeted.

"Bears might get a break Week 1."

"OOF that’s their best defensive back by a mile," another commented.

"Thats not good at all, but get it out of the way early, I suppose?" a Niners fan asked.

Jimmie Ward is fresh off a season that saw him log career highs in tackles and interceptions.