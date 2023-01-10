NFL World Reacts To Significant Assistant Coach Firings

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 11: Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing of the Tennessee Titans on the field before a game against the New York Giants at Nissan Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Giants defeated the Titans 21-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans have fired four assistant coaches after failing to earn a postseason berth this season.

Among these fired assistants is offensive coordinator Todd Downing.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Todd downing inherited an offense that scored virtually 30pts a game.. he left it averaging 17 pts a game.. thank you @Titans for doing the right thing," one fan wrote.

"I NEVER wish for anyone to lose their jobs BUT DOWNING and his staff definitely had to GOOOOOOO!!! I’m not fully satisfied but this is a great start to the offseason," another said.

"TITANS FIRST W IN 8 WEEKS," another added.

After earning a No. 1 seed in 2021, the Titans failed to make the 2022 postseason in an extremely weak division. Their playoff dreams came to an end with a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18.

Downing joined the Tennessee franchise as tight ends coach in 2019 before taking over as OC in 2021. He was arrested on DUI charges earlier this year.

In addition to Downing, offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier were all let go.