NFL World Reacts To Significant Bengals Injury News

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to be without one of their top players going forward.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is dealing with a hip injury that's expected to keep him out for the next four-to-six weeks. He's also expected to go on injured reserve.

This is a devastating loss to a Bengals team that has AFC North and playoff hopes this season. Chase has been electric for the Bengals so far this season, amassing 47 receptions for 605 yards and two touchdowns.

Fans were pretty upset by this news.

The Bengals have won three of their last four games after starting the 2022 season with an 0-2 record.

They'll look to get to 5-3 overall when they take on the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by ESPN.