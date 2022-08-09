NFL World Reacts To Significant Browns Injury News

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It looks like the Browns could be without one of their biggest offseason additions for 2022.

According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, "WR Jakeem Grant might have suffered a serious Achilles injury in practice today. Grant was having a terrific camp out of the slot and returning kicks/punts. Would be a huge blow."

The NFL world reacted to the Browns' tough injury news on Twitter.

"Yikes!" one user replied.

"This sucks," a Cleveland fan said.

"Huge bummer," tweeted Jeff D. Lowe. "Another WR with bright spots all camp. That position has talent but is very, very thin."

"Dude being a Browns fan, I tell you what...."

Grant signed a three-year deal with the Browns in March.

Last season, he made a Pro Bowl and received his second straight second-team All-Pro selection as a returner.