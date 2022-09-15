NFL World Reacts To Significant Bucs, Saints Injury News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fumbles the ball as he is hit by Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints during the 4th quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

In just a few days, one of the best matchups in football will take place as the New Orleans Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Over the past two seasons, no team has given Tom Brady fits like the Saints. Brady is 0-4 against New Orleans during the regular season over the past two seasons.

Before the matchup on Sunday, though, both teams received some unfortunate news. Saints star running back Alvin Kamara and Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans both did not practice on Thursday.

Obviously fans were uneasy about the news.

"My god," one fan said.

"Part of me thinks the Buccaneers are just being extra cautious with their old WRs given they’re going to be without Godwin already. Another part of me is terrified it’s already beginning to go south for dem old legs," another fan said.

"TB12 may be healthy, but he might be throwing passes to himself on Sunday," said another fan.

Hopefully both Kamara and Evans can practice on Friday and suit up for the contest.