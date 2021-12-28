NFL World Reacts To Significant Carson Wentz News

The Colts received some very damaging news on Tuesday when quarterback Carson Wentz entered the league’s COVID protocols. Indianapolis’ unvaccinated starting QB now figures to be out for Sunday’s game.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped the news and pointed to who could replace Wentz this weekend.

“With Carson Wentz out Sunday, Indy’s playoff hopes now figure to rest with QB Sam Ehlinger,” the NFL insider tweeted.

With Carson Wentz out Sunday, Indy’s playoff hopes now figure to rest with QB Sam Ehlinger. https://t.co/Kap2JlIZk9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

The news of Wentz’ status made waves across the NFL World.

“Smh,” one fan commented. “Here we go.”

Smh. Here we go https://t.co/3ugyp5Hezp — Ben Frankie (@thebenthatraps) December 28, 2021

“This will have my attention because I am one who thinks Sam has a chance,” replied The Athletic’s Randy Mueller.

This will have my attention because I am one who thinks Sam has a chance. https://t.co/58gzid1klQ — Randy Mueller (@RandyMueller_) December 28, 2021

“This is potentially a good or a bad break for the Patriots as it both increases their chances of getting the No. 5 seed or missing the playoffs altogether,” tweeted MassLive.com’s Matt Vautour.

This is potentially a good or a bad break for the Patriots as it both increases their chances of getting the No. 5 seed or missing the playoffs altogether https://t.co/jfaDonoYqQ — Matt Vautour (@MattVautour424) December 28, 2021

“Don’t screw this up @Raiders,” another fan tweeted.

“Just unbelievable that these players would rather risk screwing their teammates over than take a little bitty shot,” commented filmmaker Mike Olbinski. “Utterly selfish.”

Just unbelievable that these players would rather risk screwing their teammates over than take a little bitty shot. Utterly selfish. https://t.co/oyd2VeNk2j — Mike Olbinski (@MikeOlbinski) December 28, 2021

“Big news from the Circle City for the already shorthanded #Colts,” tweeted FOX Indy sports director Justin Prince.

Big news from the Circle City for the already shorthanded #Colts https://t.co/d0GSH2ajnH — Justin Prince (@JPrinceFOX55) December 28, 2021

While the loss of Wentz this week is a major one, it should be noted that Colts playoff hopes are still strong even if they were to lose Sunday. Indy finishes with a division game against Jacksonville in Week 18.