NFL World Reacts To Significant Carson Wentz News

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson WentzGLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 25: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during an NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals on December 25, 2021 at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale AZ. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Colts received some very damaging news on Tuesday when quarterback Carson Wentz entered the league’s COVID protocols. Indianapolis’ unvaccinated starting QB now figures to be out for Sunday’s game.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped the news and pointed to who could replace Wentz this weekend.

“With Carson Wentz out Sunday, Indy’s playoff hopes now figure to rest with QB Sam Ehlinger,” the NFL insider tweeted.

The news of Wentz’ status made waves across the NFL World.

“Smh,” one fan commented. “Here we go.”

“This will have my attention because I am one who thinks Sam has a chance,” replied The Athletic’s Randy Mueller.

“This is potentially a good or a bad break for the Patriots as it both increases their chances of getting the No. 5 seed or missing the playoffs altogether,” tweeted MassLive.com’s Matt Vautour.

“Don’t screw this up @Raiders,” another fan tweeted.

“Just unbelievable that these players would rather risk screwing their teammates over than take a little bitty shot,” commented filmmaker Mike Olbinski. “Utterly selfish.”

“Big news from the Circle City for the already shorthanded #Colts,” tweeted FOX Indy sports director Justin Prince.

While the loss of Wentz this week is a major one, it should be noted that Colts playoff hopes are still strong even if they were to lose Sunday. Indy finishes with a division game against Jacksonville in Week 18.

