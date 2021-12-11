NFL World Reacts To Significant Charlie Strong News

As the clouds continue to surround Urban Meyer in Jacksonville, reports are surfacing that Charlie Strong could replace Meyer on the Jaguars sideline.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, Jacksonville’s linebackers coach is well-liked by players and coaches. And according to La Canfora’s sources, the Jaguars GM has become a “strong proponent” of Strong as the next HC if Meyer is let go.

Interesting report that Charlie Strong could be gaining momentum to be an in-house replacement. Strong is well-liked by the players but idk what he has done to show he can be an NFL head coach. https://t.co/wGKHKUzzNk — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) December 11, 2021

Charlie Strong has over 30 years of coaching experience. Most notably as a head coach with Louisville, Texas, and South Florida. NFL fans quickly flocked to this report when it surfaced.

“We drag him a lot (and deservedly so) for what he did at USF,” replied one fan. “But I’ve always believed he was better suited to be a NFL head coach.”

“Charlie [Strong] is a leader of young men,” said another fan. “Can’t hurt to try and see if he can right the ship.”

“Need this to happen yesterday,” remarked a frustrated Jags fan.

“Report says Strong had ‘stints at Louisville, Texas and South Florida that included no shortage of success,’ replied Bucs reporter Greg Auman. “Was 37-15 at Louisville, then 37-37 at Texas/USF.”

Charlie Strong certainly wasn’t on anybody’s radar when it came to NFL job openings. If Jacksonville decides to be done with Urban Meyer after just one season, it’ll be very interesting to see where they turn.