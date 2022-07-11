NFL World Reacts To Significant Cowboys Front Office Loss

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys front office suffered a pretty major blow today with the news that longtime national scout Drew Fabianich is taking his talents to college football.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Fabianich is joining the Auburn football program as the new General Manager and Director of Football Scouting and Development. Fabianich reportedly took that job over several lucrative job offers in the NFL.

The Cowboys first hired Fabianich in 2003 and quickly climbed the ranks in the organization. He was promoted to national scout in 2008 and has served in the role ever since.

For NFL and college football fans, the move marks a potentially significant shift. Some are pointing to the further integration between the NFL and college at a developmental level, while others see it as a bigger shift towards paying college football players by managing athletic programs like an NFL team.

It's definitely an interesting role that Fabianich has found for himself. He's now a full-time employee of one of college football's biggest programs in a position that could gain considerably more significance in the years to come.

As for the Dallas Cowboys, it's hard to tell what the effects of his departure will be.

Despite their playoff struggles, the Cowboys have consistently had some of the most talented rosters in the NFL. Great scouting is partially responsible for that.

Will the Cowboys miss Drew Fabianich?