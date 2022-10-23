NFL World Reacts To Significant Cowboys Injury News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys had little trouble beating the Detroit Lions today, winning 24-6 after a slow start. But they may have been dealt a significant injury in the process.

ESPN Cowboys insider Todd Archer reported that cornerback Jourdan Lewis is believed to have suffered a lisfranc foot injury while recording an interception during the game.

Per the report, Lewis is feared to need surgery - which would potentially end his 2022 season. Lewis has been the Cowboys' starting cornerback for the last few years and his absence would be felt. Archer speculated that DaRon Bland will be moved in to replace Lewis in the meantime.

Cowboys fans are gutted for Lewis and praying for his recovery. They're also throwing their support behind Bland:

The Dallas Cowboys are 5-2 on the season thanks in large part to the No. 3 defense in the NFL. Jourdan Lewis has done his part, recording 23 tackles, a sack and an interception through the first seven games.

On offense, the Cowboys had to go with the next man up mentality when they lost Dak Prescott for five games and switched to Cooper Rush. Now the defense has to have the same mentality.

The Cowboys play the Chicago Bears next week before getting some time to rest with a bye week.

Will DaRon Bland step in and play well in the absence of Jourdan Lewis?