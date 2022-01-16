NFL World Reacts To Significant Deshaun Watson News

Where will Deshaun Watson be playing in 2022?

The Houston Texans star quarterback sat out the entire 2021 season as he faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. Watson was accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct while getting massages.

Houston decided to hold Watson out of the 2021 season while his case plays out. It remains to be seen what will happen, though he reportedly intends on playing in 2022.

It likely won’t be in Houston, though. According to reports, Watson will likely never take another snap for the Texans.

An NFC East team could be emerging, though.

“Deshaun Watson and Brian Flores have been in constant communication trying to navigate a scenario where they go to the same team, per sources. Watson “trusts and likes” Flores and has been adamant internally that he’d like to play for him next season,” Jordan Schultz reports.

That would be pretty significant.

“If Flores is smart he’ll go to the Giants. Always think big picture and long term, not current state of the roster. John Mara would follow Giants tradition of being patient with Flores. The Giants are ready to move on from Daniel Jones and have picks 5 and 7 toward Watson capital,” one fan tweeted.

“Watson is not playing for Houston ever again. It’s done. Just takes the picks and start rebuilding that team,” another fan added on Twitter.

The Giants certainly have the draft capital to land someone like Watson.

Where do you see Watson playing next season?