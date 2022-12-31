NFL World Reacts To Significant Fine Announcement

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: The NFL shield logo is seen following a press conference held by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (not pictured) at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

The NFL is coming to collect before the new year.

On Saturday the NFL hit one of its players with another fine, taking $25,462 out of Chargers safety Derwin James' pocket for his hit against Colts receiver Ashton Dulin that got him ejected.

The NFL world reacted to Derwin's fine news on Twitter.

"Too low [in my opinion]," a Colts fan replied.

"As for the calculation of this fine," another user noted. "It is classified as a 2nd offense for Derwin James, which was $20,000 in 2020 ... Multiplied by 3% twice, the standard fine in 2022 is $21,248 ... It was also deemed as 'Egregious Conduct' that added another 20% hike, to get to $25,462."

"Or, put another way, exactly 0.00033284% of the $76.5 million dollar contact he signed this summer," another commented.

"What he did was illegal in 1990, total old school spearing. Justified penalty."

"Deserved," another tweeted.

James was able to avoid a suspension for the hit and should be out there for Sunday's game against the Rams.