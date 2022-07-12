NFL World Reacts To Significant Henry Ruggs Ruling

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 13: Henry Ruggs III #11 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs after a catch against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Former NFL wide receiver Henry Ruggs has been on house arrest since November after he was involved in a fatal car crash.

Ruggs is currently being charged with multiple felonies, including DUI resulting in the death of Tina Tintor and her dog, and reckless driving.

He's expected to have a preliminary hearing in September to see if it'll go to a trial.

There's now been a significant ruling from a judge. A Las Vegas judge ruled that blood-alcohol tests can be permitted as evidence in the case against Ruggs.

"There are obvious time constraints in applying for a search warrant for a blood draw," Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman said to ESPN. "Under the totality of the circumstances, there is more than sufficient evidence for a finding of probable cause for the issuance of the search warrant in this case."

If Ruggs is convicted in his September hearing, he'll face a minimum of two years in prison.