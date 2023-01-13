NFL World Reacts To Significant Jim Caldwell Decision

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 13: Detroit Lions head football coach Jim Caldwell watches the warms ups prior to the start of the preseason game against the New York Jets on August 13, 2015 at Ford Field Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders have reportedly reached out to former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell about their vacant offensive coordinator job, per NFL Network insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Caldwell reportedly informed the Commanders that he's only interested in interviewing for jobs in the head coaching cycle.

The 67-year-old coach has already interviewed with the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos for their vacant head coaching jobs.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Jim Caldwell would be a great HC hire. Hope he gets another shot," one fan wrote.

"He deserves to be a HC," another said.

"Respect, he earned that shot. But I would definitely love the idea of him as the OC," another added.

Since he parted ways with the Lions in 2017, Caldwell has only taken one other NFL coaching job: an assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach position with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

Caldwell has a 62-50 record as a head coach in the NFL.