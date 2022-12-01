NFL World Reacts To Significant Justin Fields Update

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears attempts a pass during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Two weeks ago, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields suffered a separated shoulder.

He played the rest of the game, but missed last weekend's contest against the New York Jets. Despite the severity of the injury, Fields was back at practice this week - in a limited capacity.

On Thursday afternoon, the Bears listed Fields as a full participant, which likely means he'll play this weekend against the Green Bay Packers.

Fans know this is bad news for the Packers.

"The Packers hope he doesn’t have a Field Day, like Jalen Hurts," one fan said.

Some fans think this is too soon to bring Fields back, especially when the team has a bye week next week.

"Awesome! Sit him anyway! No need to risk further injury," one fan suggested.

"Why are we even playing him? Guarantee he gets hurt before the season ends," said another.

Green Bay and Chicago kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.